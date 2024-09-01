Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.08-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.555-1.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.180-8.310 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.33.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $258.40 on Friday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.25.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

