Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $77,760,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,487,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,501,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATHM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 637,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

