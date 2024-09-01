Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 53,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 49,098,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,242,408. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

