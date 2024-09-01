Auxano Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after buying an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $288.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,473. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.88.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

