Auxano Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 436.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,732,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,032,000 after purchasing an additional 47,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 433,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.37. 253,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,326. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.04. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

