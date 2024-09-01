Auxano Advisors LLC Invests $627,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,561. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $85.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

