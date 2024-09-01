Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day moving average is $459.10. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,959 shares of company stock valued at $686,890,426. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

