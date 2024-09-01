Auxano Advisors LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 619,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,163.0% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 154,971 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 214,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,735. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

