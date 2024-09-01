Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $22.24 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Avalanche has a total market cap of $9.01 billion and approximately $199.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $22.24 or 0.00037982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012683 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007647 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,945,390 coins and its circulating supply is 404,942,290 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

