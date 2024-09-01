Avantor, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 203,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

