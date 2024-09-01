Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Up 0.9 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.26. Avinger has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

