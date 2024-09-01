Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $681.19 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00007816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $681.19 million and $16.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,415.07 or 1.00017896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,227,269 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

