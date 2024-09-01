AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 967,200 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

AXT Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,608. The company has a market cap of $117.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. AXT has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

