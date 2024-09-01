Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Azimut Exploration Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of AZMTF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.83.
About Azimut Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.