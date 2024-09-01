Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of AZMTF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. Azimut Exploration has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.83.

Get Azimut Exploration alerts:

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.