Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Position Increased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
