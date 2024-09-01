Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

