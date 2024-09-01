Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on October 1st

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS BSPA opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $54.00.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ballston Spa Bancorp
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.