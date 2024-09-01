Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,651 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 3.91% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

Shares of DGT opened at $135.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.16. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $135.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

