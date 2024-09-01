Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,591 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after acquiring an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $258.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $258.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.