Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IWF opened at $365.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.99. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.