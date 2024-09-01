Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

