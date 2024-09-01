Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $510,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,950,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of VGT opened at $573.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.73 and a 200-day moving average of $541.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $609.15.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
