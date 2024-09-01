Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $253,000 Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,611 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

