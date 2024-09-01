Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,412 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $20,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,539,000. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

