Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,838,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,501.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.90.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

