Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $34.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bancolombia from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $32.40.

CIB opened at $33.09 on Thursday. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

