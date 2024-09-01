Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Trading 12.5% Higher

Shares of Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.