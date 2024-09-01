Bank of America Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $315.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BURL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $268.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.19 and a 200-day moving average of $222.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 663,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

