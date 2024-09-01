Bank of America Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $350.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $290.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 31,796.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

