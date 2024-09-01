Bank of America Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $21.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of VSCO opened at $23.46 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Finally, River Global Investors LLP grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

