Bank of America Raises Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $138.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $741,135,000 after acquiring an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

