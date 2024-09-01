Bank of America Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $87.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $163.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below stock opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

