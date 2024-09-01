Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $117.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $134.00.

BMO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

