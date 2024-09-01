Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$117.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$134.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMO. CIBC cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 target price on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

TSE:BMO opened at C$112.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$102.67 and a 12 month high of C$133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$122.45. The firm has a market cap of C$82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

