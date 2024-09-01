Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Down 11.7% in August

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

BOTJ stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.76. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOTJ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 46.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

