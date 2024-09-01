Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,050 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

