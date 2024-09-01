Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 12,287 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cameco by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cameco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Cameco by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 2,646,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,495. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.