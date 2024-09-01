Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,222 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. 1,962,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,182. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.