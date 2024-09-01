Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $408,750,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Equinix by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $834.36 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $792.98 and its 200 day moving average is $795.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

