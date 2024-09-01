Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $2.42 on Friday, reaching $167.41. 2,573,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,744. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

