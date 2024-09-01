Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $741.26. 338,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,089. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $696.98 and its 200 day moving average is $680.97.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.