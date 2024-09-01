Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1,698.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

