Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.92 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,735,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Burlington Stores stock opened at $268.24 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.65.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

