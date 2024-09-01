Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.29. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $113.66.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

