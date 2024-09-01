Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $26.24 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 970.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

V stock opened at $276.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average of $273.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

