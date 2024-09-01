Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.60 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,757 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after purchasing an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $476.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

