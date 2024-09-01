Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,668 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.38. 1,388,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.