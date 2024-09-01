Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,794 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 54.6% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

