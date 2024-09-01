Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,225 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,595,268,000 after acquiring an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,880. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,012.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $769.19 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

