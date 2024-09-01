Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,062 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 284,959 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,604,000 after buying an additional 23,875 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

PANW opened at $362.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.72. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 376,372 shares of company stock worth $121,925,593 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.