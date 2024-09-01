Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,525 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $239.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.94. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

